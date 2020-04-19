African Voices

Covid-19 pandemic: finding meaning in the chaos

In the first of a series by writers from around Africa tracking the mental drift of the coronavirus, Kenyan author Kiprop Kimutai reflects on how the virus attacks the essence of humanity - our social nature

In my dream, the three sisters in the sky began to dance and were joined by the rest of the stars. When they descended, we realised that they were spaceships that had always kept watch. They poured healing incense on the world and we clapped as children sang. This dream is in a series of many that I have had ever since I began to work from home. Each dream, surprisingly, reminds me about kinship.



The Kenyan government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew (7pm to 5am) and nights are now quiet, absent of any commotion other than odd, brief sounds, such as a door closing or scree sliding off a roof...