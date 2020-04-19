Opinion

Flatten the recession curve as well as the medical one

Organised business is coming up with proposals to tackle economic revival

Organised business is developing a series of urgent proposals to help reshape the South African economy after the Covid-19 pandemic - with the health and wellbeing of our people the no 1 priority.



Representatives from various organisations - including Business Unity SA, Business Leadership SA, the Minerals Council SA, Agriculture SA, the Black Business Council, the Banking Association of SA and the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry - have come together under the umbrella of Business for SA (B4SA) to ensure we play a central part in making this happen...