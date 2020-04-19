Covid-19

Let's hope a kinder, gentler world awaits, without the extremes of the past century

As Covid-19 continues its murderous offensive across the globe, governments - in a desperate attempt to mitigate its destruction - are having to take steps that at times seem to infringe on people's freedoms. The line between what is private and what is public is becoming blurred. With business activity at a standstill, government has become the only show in town.



Big brother, or the nanny state that so many warned against for so many years, is now marching to the rescue. That phone in your pocket could be the sentinel that alerts authorities to your every move. Protest against such encroachment, if any, has been less than muted...