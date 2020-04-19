Opinion

Liquor issue requires sober reflection

The Gauteng Liquor Forum, representing 20,000 small and medium liquor traders, has threatened to take the government to the Constitutional Court to have the regulation totally banning the sale of alcohol lifted.



On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the forum in a terse letter, telling it that alcohol is not an essential good, and that selling it would impact negatively on SA's battle against the coronavirus pandemic...