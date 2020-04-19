Q&A with CoCT's Malusi Booi on court ruling allowing demolished homes to be rebuilt
The Western Cape High Court made an interim ruling on Friday that the City of Cape Town must allow residents whose homes they demolished to rebuild them. Before the ruling Chris Barron asked Malusi Booi, mayoral committee member for human settlements...
19 April 2020 - 00:00
You've been accused of demolishing structures in defiance of the justice minister's call to suspend such actions during the lockdown.
I've not demolished any structure that is occupied. Secondly, these are people who are trying to invade land...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.