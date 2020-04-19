Opinion
Rural homesteaders lose out as Ingonyama Trust money goes to a bloated bureaucracy
Trust required by law to spend 90% of its income on KwaZulu's people
19 April 2020 - 00:00
The Ingonyama Trust has once again failed to adhere to the legal mandate it was given by the act of parliament that created it in 1994.
Its February presentation to parliament's portfolio committee on agriculture, land reform & rural development should have indicated its current efforts to provide benefit to the communities and entities it is responsible to - all of which are specified in the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Act...
