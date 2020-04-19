Opinion

Universities can use this Covid-19 moment to reinvent the way they teach

Higher education is under unprecedented pressure. Not only is the academic teaching project being overhauled and moved online in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak, the financial model supporting public universities has never been more threatened.



In the immediate future we will see funds channelled towards the health sector and to support those hit by reduced income during the lockdown; in the long term, financial aid will be needed for an already ailing economy that will be playing catch-up long after the lockdown and the pandemic itself have ended...