Opinion
We're all being bullied - Cyril too - by a virtuous trio
19 April 2020 - 00:00
In Woody Allen's 1971 movie Bananas, he joins a rebel group led by the charismatic and thoughtful Esposito in the Latin American republic of San Marcos.
When they take the capital, Esposito changes. Power has gone to his head and he strides out to the top of the stairs of the national assembly to address the cheering crowd below...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.