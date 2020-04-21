Apology & Retraction: 'Global unity can outmanoeuvre this deadly virus'

The column “Global unity can outmanoeuvre this deadly virus” by Carter Seleka, published in the Sunday Times on Sunday, April 19, was plagiarised from an article, "The world after coronavirus” by historian Yuval Noah Harari, in the Financial Times (March 20).

Seleka has apologised, saying: “I wish to profusely apologise to Yuval Noah Harari for inadvertently omitting to acknowledge him for using some of his following quotes: 'In order to defeat the virus we need to share information. That is the big advantage of humans over viruses.' 'A coronavirus in China and in the US cannot swap tips about how to infect humans. But China can teach the US valuable lessons ...'.

"Please, accept my apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

In our view, the plagiarism went further than lifting some quotes, and we apologise to our readers, to Harari and to the Financial Times.

We will not accept further articles from Seleka, who was a freelance contributor.