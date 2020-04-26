Apology & Retraction: 'Global unity can outmanoeuvre this deadly virus', obituary for Mike Hoare

Apology to readers

The column "Global unity can outmanoeuvre this deadly virus" by Carter Seleka, published last week, was plagiarised from an article, "The world after coronavirus", by historian Yuval Noah Harari, in the Financial Times (March 20).

Seleka has apologised, saying: "I wish to profusely apologise to Yuval Noah Harari for inadvertently omitting to acknowledge him in using some of his following quotations: 'In order to defeat the virus we need to share information. That is the big advantage of humans over viruses.' 'A coronavirus in China and in the US cannot swap tips about how to infect humans. But China can teach the US valuable lessons....'

"Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused."

In our view the plagiarism went further than lifting some quotations, and we apologise to our readers, to Harari and to the Financial Times. We will not accept further articles from Seleka, who was a freelance contributor.

Matter of fact:

In an obituary for Mike Hoare, "Michael 'Mad Mike' Hoare: Wild Geese mercenary leader 1919-2020" (February 9) we incorrectly stated that Hoare ended World War 2 as a lieutenant colonel. He was a major. We also incorrectly stated that he had written a book about the Crusades. It was about the Cathars. And we stated that Hoare was accused of cowardice for leaving six men behind after his farcical coup attempt in the Seychelles. He was not accused of cowardice. We regret the errors.