Opinion & Analysis

Cartoon

Covid-19: Trump's disinfectant injection idea leaves tongues wagging...again

26 April 2020 - 00:00 By BRENDAN REYNOLDS



The president of the free world Donald Trump left the international community unimpressed with him when he suggested that people should inject disinfectants in order to fight against Covid-19.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Salim Abdool Karim: the man outsmarting Covid-19 Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Stella Ndabbeni- Abrahams Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Donald Trump Opinion & Analysis
  4. IMRAAN BUCCUS | Six mistakes that Ramaphosa must correct to save his presidency Opinion & Analysis
  5. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem