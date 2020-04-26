Opinion

Food insecurity is the most basic form of injustice, and a call to action

This week the President announced a R500 billion support package to address the myriad of socio-economic ills that are likely to arise from the Covid-19 pandemic.



The faith community should applaud and support the initiative of the government and recognise the timely announcement of the support package. However, we must look beyond the solutions that the government has tabled and recognise the dire needs in our society. We must respond to these needs. ..