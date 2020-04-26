It’s time to choose the world we want

As a species we have been through upheaval and horror before — emerging with some things better and others, thanks to our missteps, even worse, writes Nadine Dreyer

When Britain and France declared war on Nazi Germany in September 1939, the Sunday Times wrote that the Mad Dog of Europe had plotted the course of his own destruction. Soon, humankind descended into the torment of Dante’s nine circles of hell. World War 2 was a conflagration on a scale not seen before or since.



The atrocities were such that new words such as “holocaust” and “genocide” were needed to describe some of the horrors. Rudyard Kipling once wrote that if history were taught in the form of stories, it would never be forgotten. Between 60-million and 80-million people were killed, the vast majority of them unarmed civilians. But these figures are so enormous they lose meaning...