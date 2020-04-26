Opinion & Analysis

Quick guide to understanding level 4 lockdown rules

26 April 2020 - 00:03 By SUNDAY TIMES
You still can't walk the dog or go jogging. Gyms will not reopen, though "some form of exercise" will be allowed. Details next week.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / The Sunday Times

Now that the Covid-19 national command council has outlined what lockdown level 4 means, South Africans are expected to adhere to the new regulations.

Here is a list of what will change in this new phase of lockdown: 

 

  • No, you still can't walk the dog or go jogging. Gyms will not reopen, though "some form of exercise" will be allowed. Details next week.
  • Retailers may sell winter clothes, blankets and bedding.
  • No sale of alcohol, but cigarettes can be bought.
  • About 1.5-million workers, or 40% of the workforce, will return to work when the lockdown reaches level 4.
  • IT equipment, such as computers and cellphones, can be manufactured and sold.
  • Stationery and educational books can be sold.
  • No-one is allowed out of their homes between 8pm and 5am, unless they are essential services workers.
  • Restaurants and takeaways will be open for delivery only.
  • Cloth masks must be worn in public.
  • Companies reopening must conduct screening of employees and ensure social distancing during working hours.
  • Employees aged 60 and over should not be compelled to come in to the office.
  • Mining operations will increase in phases, up to 100%.
  • Engineering, accounting and legal services will return to work in phases.
  • Interprovincial travel is still not allowed, except when returning to work. But you must be able to provide proof of employment.

