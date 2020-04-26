QUIZ: How well do you know Mzansi?

SCIENCE AND NATURE

1. What colour is the neutral wire in a typical South African plug?

2. At which hospital did Dr Chris Barnard perform the world’s first successful heart transplant?

3. What bird found in SA is also known as the jackie hangman or butcher bird due to its habit of impaling its prey on thorns to feed on later? A) Southern fiscal shrike, B) Diederik cuckoo, C) Marabou stork, D) Fork-tailed drongo

4. If you had a vial of urine and an African clawed frog in the 1940s, what would you most likely be doing?

5. It’s the largest single optical telescope in the southern hemisphere and is situated outside Sutherland. By what acronym is it known?