Opinion & Analysis

An ABC of Covid-19 and other global pandemics

Nadine Dreyer takes a look at how humanity is coping with the coronavirus — and how it previously handled such scourges

03 May 2020 - 00:00 By Nadine Dreyer

A IS FOR ABJECT POVERTY

One of the under-reported global achievements of the past two decades has been a decrease in the number of people classified as extremely poor...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Quick guide to understanding level 4 lockdown rules Opinion & Analysis
  2. What the spooks are trying to block: Book reveals Zuma's 'darkest secret' Opinion & Analysis
  3. CARTOON | Trump's disinfectant injection idea leaves tongues wagging...again Opinion & Analysis
  4. QUIZ: How well do you know Mzansi? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn