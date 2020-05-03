Editorial

Cabinet ministers need to win back the trust of the nation

Warfare involves secrecy, disinformation and propaganda. Bamboozling your enemy is often a way to beat him, perhaps best exemplified in the way the Allies painstakingly misled the Germans about the location of the D-Day landings in 1944.



The principle also applies to the world's war on Covid-19, the disease caused by a new virus that has run rings around scientific, social and political efforts to contain it...