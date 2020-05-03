Covid-19

CARTOON | Ministers are flattening the wrong curve

Several ministers have made headlines over the past two months for their announcements on the national lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



From public u-turns on transport restrictions and the sale of cigarettes, to the banning the sale of hot food, police violence and controversial criteria for businesses to qualify for the tourism relief fund; these ministers have sparked anger and a drop in public confidence...