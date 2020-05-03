Declare books essential goods and help build literacy during the lockdown

As World Book Day is commemorated, the lockdown presents an excellent opportunity to promote a reading culture in SA

Over a week ago the world marked World Book Day, an initiative that promotes reading, publishing and copyright.



This year’s World Book Day occurred in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown in SA. With the lockdown regulations limiting physical movement outside our homes, the day was commemorated online rather than through public events...