Denis Goldberg: a white man who didn’t look the other way
03 May 2020 - 00:00
In 2010 the owner of my local book store (a wonderful but poky independent shop in Rondebosch) phoned me with good news. The store was launching The Mission, Denis Goldberg’s memoir about his role in the liberation movement.
I was delighted for the shop, but surprised. Surely one of Cape Town’s more established book stores should be launching Goldberg’s book, or at the very least a book store that could accommodate more than 15 people? ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.