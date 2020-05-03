Denis Goldberg: a white man who didn’t look the other way

In 2010 the owner of my local book store (a wonderful but poky independent shop in Rondebosch) phoned me with good news. The store was launching The Mission, Denis Goldberg’s memoir about his role in the liberation movement.



I was delighted for the shop, but surprised. Surely one of Cape Town’s more established book stores should be launching Goldberg’s book, or at the very least a book store that could accommodate more than 15 people? ..