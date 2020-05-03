Flexibility in making decisions and discipline in carrying them out will get us through
The outcomes for this pandemic depend on how nations behave
03 May 2020 - 00:00
My former boss, Lloyd Blankfein, taught me the folly of predictions. He would always say to me when I fretted over an upcoming election, a looming seismic economic event or a possible corporate meltdown: "Colin, we are not in the betting game, we are in the business of risk management. No use speculating. As risk managers, we need to assess all risk-weighted probabilities and outcomes, and dynamically plan for each."
I have adopted this simple advice as my golden rule for all things unknown - professional, national and even personal...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.