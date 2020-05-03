Flexibility in making decisions and discipline in carrying them out will get us through

The outcomes for this pandemic depend on how nations behave

My former boss, Lloyd Blankfein, taught me the folly of predictions. He would always say to me when I fretted over an upcoming election, a looming seismic economic event or a possible corporate meltdown: "Colin, we are not in the betting game, we are in the business of risk management. No use speculating. As risk managers, we need to assess all risk-weighted probabilities and outcomes, and dynamically plan for each."



I have adopted this simple advice as my golden rule for all things unknown - professional, national and even personal...