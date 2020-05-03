Out of Africa — and back home: pilot's mission to rescue stranded South Africans

Four litres of water, tinned sardines and instant noodles. That’s what Basil Stilwell scraped together last weekend for his 800km trip through the desert from Port Sudan to Khartoum, where he hoped to get on a repatriation flight to SA.

“Under different circumstances, I would’ve enjoyed the road trip, but it was hot and I finished my water before we got to Khartoum,” he said of the journey through endless sand, which took 12 hours.

One of hundreds of South Africans stranded across the continent, Stilwell was not sure how long he would have to wait to get home — or if he even would.

Around 376 South Africans are still waiting to come home from the Ivory Coast, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Madagascar, Mauritius, Uganda, Kenya, Morocco, Senegal and Zambia, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation said.

Stilwell has long adapted to unpredictability. When he and his twin sister were nine, his father, who had no nautical experience, took them and his mother on a round-the-world yacht trip that lasted until he was 18.

His latest excursion, to a job as a marine terminal supervisor, was meant to last six weeks. It dragged on for almost three months because during the lockdown no-one could fly in to relieve him. He started to catch and cook his own fish near the end.