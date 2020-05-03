Out of Africa — and back home: pilot's mission to rescue stranded South Africans
A drive across the desert and the aviation contacts of a pilot were all part of the saga of arranging the return of stranded South Africans
03 May 2020 - 00:00
Four litres of water, tinned sardines and instant noodles. That’s what Basil Stilwell scraped together last weekend for his 800km trip through the desert from Port Sudan to Khartoum, where he hoped to get on a repatriation flight to SA.
“Under different circumstances, I would’ve enjoyed the road trip, but it was hot and I finished my water before we got to Khartoum,” he said of the journey through endless sand, which took 12 hours...
