Covid-19

Prohibition only drives demand for illicit alcohol and all its social ills

The Covid-19 pandemic has upended economic life across the world and led to incredibly difficult decisions for governments about what freedoms to curtail in order to best protect public health and welfare.



That these decisions are difficult and contested is proved by the vast differences in approaches taken by different countries. Most have by now launched a form of lockdown, but there are many different varieties, and even more differences of opinion about how to phase in the lifting of restrictions...