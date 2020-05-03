Covid-19
Prohibition only drives demand for illicit alcohol and all its social ills
03 May 2020 - 00:00
The Covid-19 pandemic has upended economic life across the world and led to incredibly difficult decisions for governments about what freedoms to curtail in order to best protect public health and welfare.
That these decisions are difficult and contested is proved by the vast differences in approaches taken by different countries. Most have by now launched a form of lockdown, but there are many different varieties, and even more differences of opinion about how to phase in the lifting of restrictions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.