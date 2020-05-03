Covid-19

Rogue units in the cabinet are undermining Ramaphosa with arbitrary, illogical lockdown rules

The next time President Cyril Ramaphosa stands up to speak, don't believe a word until Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, his erstwhile rival for the party leadership, has publicly vouched for it.



Without her approval the president's pronouncements apparently mean diddly-squat. ..