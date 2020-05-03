Editorial
This is no time for agendas and incompetence
03 May 2020 - 00:03
As SA enters its next phase of lockdown, job casualties will mount at a rapid rate. Many businesses have been shut down altogether by the lockdown, or have lost substantial revenue. Some will have managed to keep paying their employees, at least in part, for the first few weeks.
But now that it's clear that the economy is not going to go back to normal any time soon, we can expect that many more firms will have to start retrenching...
