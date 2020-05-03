Covid-19

We can and must open more of the economy

The government has a small window of opportunity to win back public trust by adopting a more rational, reasonable approach to the crisis

The government should urgently reconsider its approach to opening up the economy. The National Treasury on Thursday released a briefing on the impact of Covid-19 in which it estimates that between 3-million and 7-million jobs will be lost.



It also predicts a fall of about 30% in government revenue this year. This is an economic crisis...