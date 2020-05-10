Anxiety and avarice — contrasting emotions in the age of corona and corruption

Covid-19 hit close to home for us at the Sunday Times last weekend. Even though for the last three months our work and lives have been dominated by coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, nothing could have prepared us for the news that one of our own had tested positive for Covid-19.



Like most other organisations, we have been working remotely ever since the start of the lockdown. But sometimes computer systems do not work optimally and so a few of us have to come into the office to ensure that deadlines are met and that the newspaper we deliver is of the quality our loyal readers have come to expect...