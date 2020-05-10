Bridging the digital divide in schools must be a priority in the new era

The Covid-19 disaster highlights the urgency of addressing inequality, especially in education

The direct and knock-on effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown have shone a light on the stark inequality gap in SA, calling into question our efforts to address the matter in a meaningful way.



The widening chasm between the “haves” and the “have-nots” is not only unjust but unsustainable, and is fast approaching breaking point...