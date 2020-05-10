Cabinet is going dangerously off the rails of good sense

As Covid-19 cases pile rapidly up to the 10,000 mark in SA, the government has lost control of the undeniably difficult balance between caring for the sick and encouraging enough economic activity to be able to pay for the health-care workers necessary to care for the coronavirus sick in the first place.



"There is no such thing as a choice between managing the pandemic versus protecting the economy," says professor Francois Balloux, director of the widely admired genetics institute at University College London and a voice of sanity in the Covid-19 shouting match...