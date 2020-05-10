Cedric 'Sugar Ray' Xulu: the magician of AmaZulu

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas pays tribute to one of SA’s greatest soccer legends, Sugar Ray Xulu, who died this week

Ask Clive Barker to single out the greatest player to grace South African football. His answer is not Kaizer Motaung. It is not Jomo Sono. It is not the late Patrick “Ace” Ntsoelengoe, names from the pantheon of South African soccer.



It is instructive that Cedric “Sugar Ray” Xulu, who died this week aged 80, was the best player whom the best Bafana Bafana coach had laid eyes on...