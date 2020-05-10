Hope — very cautious hope — that a vaccine may be at the door

But if this is so, an extra effort will be needed to make it available to all

Nearly two centuries ago, Edward Jenner inoculated an eight-year-old boy with pus from cowpox blisters taken from a milkmaid. The boy miraculously developed protection from smallpox, thus pioneering the field of vaccinology. Today, the Jenner Institute, based at Oxford University, lives up to its namesake.



Scientists here have made the fastest strides in developing a vaccine for Covid-19. This was partly spurred by the laboratory’s experience with vaccine development, including one developed last year against the Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers) coronavirus that was shown to be safe in humans...