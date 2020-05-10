Kids at risk as Covid-19 forces them online, warns UN agency
10 May 2020 - 00:00
Children are accessing the internet at a younger age, spending longer online and are at greater risk of cyber-bullying as the Covid-19 pandemic keeps them at home, a UN agency said this week.
The Geneva-based International Telecommunications Union (ITU) estimated that 1.5- billion children are out of school due to lockdown measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, forcing them to go online for their schooling but also for their social lives and hobbies...
