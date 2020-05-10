Let’s protect the vulnerable among us

The UN secretary-general, António Guterres, during the launch of a Covid-19 global humanitarian response plan on March 23 2020 said, “We must come to the aid of the ultra-vulnerable — millions upon millions of people who are the least able to protect themselves. This is a matter of basic human solidarity. It is also crucial for combating the virus. This is the moment to step up for the vulnerable.”



We are facing a global health and economic crisis of a scale not seen since World War 2 and the Spanish Flu pandemic — one that is killing people, spreading human suffering, and destroying people’s lives. But this is much more than a health crisis, it is a human, economic and social crisis. The coronavirus disease, which has been characterised as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is attacking the foundations of societies...