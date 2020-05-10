Opinion & Analysis

SA post-Covid: more state control, or pragmatism?

The crisis provides us with a chance to take a significant turn for the better - or the worse

10 May 2020 - 00:00 By DANIEL SILKE

Rarely in this world does a country get a chance to reset itself. SA had that chance in 1994. Its success is still a moot point.

Now Covid-19 has afforded nations with complex histories and troublesome presents an opportunity to reboot into an upgraded version of themselves. In this way, the dramatic and often damaging consequences of the pandemic can forge a new growth path in an atmosphere of improved social cohesion...

