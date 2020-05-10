To avoid a state of emergency, remember that rights come with responsibilities
10 May 2020 - 00:00
Twelve years ago, the government introduced the Bill of Responsibilities at schools. It was a companion to our highly acclaimed Bill of Rights.
Angie Motshekga, as minister of basic education, launched the Bill of Responsibilities campaign in 2011. The campaign intended to let the youth understand that rights and responsibilities go hand in hand. It's important to focus on this as we face possibly our greatest disaster...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.