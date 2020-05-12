Denis Goldberg's tribute to Nelson Mandela

The Swedish government were not only showering you with great honour, they were making damn sure that nothing would go wrong. They, like everyone else, were making sure that no crazy individual or agent of apartheid fanatics would be able to harm you. All the formality and double-checking added to the tension in the air, which vied with the excitement and hope of literally millions of people in Sweden and the many hundreds of people on the tarmac.

The plane touched down. It rolled to its appointed standing place, the door opened, steps were pushed into place, and the carefully arranged line of dignitaries, anti-apartheid movement officials, ANC members and others, lost its precision as we all pushed forward. The line was curved, I am not tall, and I could not see where you were. Then the press photographers and television crews heralded your advance down the line by backing into us and shouldering us aside.

Suddenly, from amidst the melee, there you were in front of me. We shook hands. You held both of my hands and I held yours. Silence. You, my older friend and comrade, stood in front of me. You looked tired and gaunt. Receiving lines are a bit like hell. They press in on one.

"Hello, Nel," I said, "We've not met since the day we were sentenced."

"That's right. You look good, Boy," he replied, and embraced me. Without too much thought I took off my ANC scarf and placed it round his neck.

Winnie followed him. She did not recognise me - not surprisingly, for we had not really known each other, and I had become fatter and a lot balder in the 26 years since the trial.

"I'm Denis Goldberg," I said.

"It's wonderful to see you," she replied. She was absolutely radiant in the excited atmosphere of the arrival. Holding my hands and leaning away from me as if to see me better she said, "Oh! I had forgotten that face of yours. How wonderful to see you!"

The formal proceedings were over and so we got back into the ANC's minibus for the trip in convoy to the Haga Palace, halfway back to Stockholm. What a wild ride it was with the Swedish police security teams and cars belting along the highway to make it difficult for intruders. Our minibus was not built for, and did not look as though it should have been part of a convoy of sleek black state limousines.