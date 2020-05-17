A risky call, but it's time to open the lid on sport

Who would have thought fans would long for the day they could watch sport in empty stadiums on TV? It's a soulless environment for the players and distant supporters, but this could be the new normal in the era of Covid-19.



Broadcasters and league owners will be the main beneficiaries of these matches - whether it's soccer, rugby or any other code - and hopefully authorities will demand they take the strictest care to ensure the health of players, match officials and TV crews...