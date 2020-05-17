As the hour of the great storm nears, we need unity of purpose more than ever

President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has largely been praised for its handling of the Covid-19 crisis.



Much of this praise relates to the administration acting early to curb the spread of the coronavirus as well as its public commitment to act on the basis of science. But as the lockdown has gone on, passing day 50 this last week, differences have begun to emerge over the government's current approach...