CARTOON | Mr President, your mask is slipping
17 May 2020 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation this week on the Covid-19 pandemic, acknowledging the government has made several mishaps in their handling of the outbreak.
While some applauded his "honesty" and "humility", the address also highlighted how the president has been unable to take control of the country, communicate effectively, practice decisive leadership and take the reins of power...
