Fear of blame stalks Cyril Ramaphosa's government

The coronavirus is throwing up some joyful moments. On Friday the Financial Times carried a story headlined "Johnson team seeks slogan to send fearful back to work" - a work of art on its own in just four decks in a single column - on top of an article which began: "After successfully scaring Britons into staying indoors during the lockdown, Boris Johnson's government is set to launch a more sophisticated messaging strategy for the next stage of its fight against coronavirus." And people think journalism is simply reporting the facts.



The English will enjoy watching the Johnson government try to cajole people back to work over the next weeks just as we should watch ours try to do the same back here...