Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin still seeking a way out — to a better life

When Tim Jenkin was locked up in Pretoria prison he wasn’t locked down. He had the keys to the jail doors and was relatively free to roam the prison — well, when the guards weren’t looking.



But even before he had made the wooden keys he managed to escape the boredom and loneliness by devoting 15 hours a day to thinking of how to break out. “Keeping busy prevented me from going mad,” he says...