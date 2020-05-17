Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin still seeking a way out — to a better life
17 May 2020 - 00:00
When Tim Jenkin was locked up in Pretoria prison he wasn’t locked down. He had the keys to the jail doors and was relatively free to roam the prison — well, when the guards weren’t looking.
But even before he had made the wooden keys he managed to escape the boredom and loneliness by devoting 15 hours a day to thinking of how to break out. “Keeping busy prevented me from going mad,” he says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.