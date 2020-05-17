Q&A with deputy minister Patekile Holomisa on the release of 19,000 inmates

The department of correctional services is releasing 19,000 inmates to slow the spread of Covid-19 infections in overcrowded prisons. Chris Barron asked deputy minister PATEKILE HOLOMISA ...

How responsible is it to send convicted criminals into communities already ravaged by crime?



It's not as if we're releasing them unconditionally. They're being released under community correctional supervision, which means they continue to be monitored by our officials...