Q&A with deputy minister Patekile Holomisa on the release of 19,000 inmates
The department of correctional services is releasing 19,000 inmates to slow the spread of Covid-19 infections in overcrowded prisons. Chris Barron asked deputy minister PATEKILE HOLOMISA ...
17 May 2020 - 00:00
How responsible is it to send convicted criminals into communities already ravaged by crime?
It's not as if we're releasing them unconditionally. They're being released under community correctional supervision, which means they continue to be monitored by our officials...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.