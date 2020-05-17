Reopening the economy — where are we now, and what's ahead?

The move from lockdown to the new normal will require changes from us all

The last time the world faced a global pandemic, 500-million people - a third of the world's population at the time - were infected. A staggering 50-million people reportedly died. The 1918 Spanish Flu (as it became known) wrought devastation on humanity.



That stark memory echoes through the Covid-19 crisis. Millions of lives could be lost, and deep damage inflicted upon a world more integrated than in 1918...