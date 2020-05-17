Reopening the economy — where are we now, and what's ahead?
The move from lockdown to the new normal will require changes from us all
17 May 2020 - 00:04
The last time the world faced a global pandemic, 500-million people - a third of the world's population at the time - were infected. A staggering 50-million people reportedly died. The 1918 Spanish Flu (as it became known) wrought devastation on humanity.
That stark memory echoes through the Covid-19 crisis. Millions of lives could be lost, and deep damage inflicted upon a world more integrated than in 1918...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.