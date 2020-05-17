Stuck in vicious cycle of poverty, South Sudan locals left with no choice but to 'pack the grief and go on'

The deep wailing pierces the midnight silence, echoing from the maternity tent at the Doctors Without Borders field hospital in Leer, South Sudan. A woman is in anguish; her baby was stillborn.



In the three days the Sunday Times spent in Leer, seven babies were born. Of the three babies born on one of those days, one had to be resuscitated, the mother of another suffered severe postnatal bleeding and one died...