The country has a chance to fall out of love with its expensive army

The deployment of almost the entire defence force to help the police maintain law and order seems, surprisingly, to have provoked a muted public response. Granted, these are extraordinary circumstances, but the largest internal deployment of the military in peacetime is a concern.



Given the role the military has played in our history, one would have expected a public outcry. In Africa the military has had a debilitating effect, carrying out coups, suppressing democratic forces and generally denying people their right to freedom...