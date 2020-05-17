‘We have known nothing good', say impoverished South Sudan citizens

On a visit to a field hospital in the world’s newest country, South Sudan, reporter Matthew Savides and photographer Thapelo Morebudi find that though an uneasy peace exists, the road to recovery has to reckon with the scars of a brutal past — and a corrupt, inept government that has betrayed its people

Nyanhial Chan Thiep wrings out a beige cloth, sending water droplets cascading onto the half-naked body of her six-month-old son, Goemar Gathyang Kai. The boy cries as the cool water touches his skin.



The child is sick, and had been for two weeks when the Sunday Times encountered him and his mother at a field hospital in South Sudan. When Thiep took Goemar to a doctor on February 17 he was convulsing. He had been ill for three days. His temperature was high — in the high 30s and occasionally spiking above 40...