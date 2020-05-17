What life will be like after the lockdown
17 May 2020 - 00:00
Businesses with high-quality management to prioritise the right costs to cut, or make or grasp new opportunities presented by the change in behaviour that Covid-19 brings, will successfully survive the devastating financial impact of the pandemic.
In spite of the government's R500bn stimulus, many companies will collapse, leaving many unemployed, in debt and in despair...
