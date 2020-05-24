An abundance of caution thrown to the winds when it comes to opening schools

For a government that appears to be dragging its feet, for reasons ideological or otherwise, in easing the draconian curbs on South Africans' constitutionally enshrined liberties, the move to reopen schools is being approached with uncharacteristic vigour and energy. As the economy languishes, and ministers are divided over the pace of easing the lockdown, basic education minister Angie Motshekga is blazing a reopening trail.



What is curious about the decision to reopen grades 7 and 12 is that the self-appointed guardians of our health who want to protect us (or so we are led to believe) from (legal) booze and cigarettes have been conspicuously silent in raising their voices about the Covid-19 risk that will be faced by pupils, teachers and parents and guardians in the coming weeks...