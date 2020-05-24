CARTOON | Dlamini-Zuma remains resolute on cigarette, alcohol ban
24 May 2020 - 00:00
In a ministerial meeting on Wednesday, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was allegedly “adamant about the cigarette ban, explaining the relationship between smoking and Covid-19” when she spoke during the briefing on what level 3 would entail.
Political party leaders who were part of a virtual meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa told TimesLIVE he was under “great pressure” from business and organised labour to open up the economy. ..
