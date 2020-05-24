Opinion & Analysis

CARTOON | Dlamini-Zuma remains resolute on cigarette, alcohol ban

24 May 2020 - 00:00 By BRENDAN REYNOLDS

In a ministerial meeting on Wednesday, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was allegedly “adamant about the cigarette ban, explaining the relationship between smoking and Covid-19” when she spoke during the briefing on what level 3 would entail.

Political party leaders who were part of a virtual meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa told TimesLIVE he was under “great pressure” from business and organised labour to open up the economy. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Cyril Ramaphosa Opinion & Analysis
  2. Tito Mboweni: finance minister who needs money miracle Opinion & Analysis
  3. DAN J NCAYIYANA AND JP VAN NIEKERK | Liquor ban cedes control of the alcohol ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | So what is Zuma up to with this Zoom thing? Here's what I ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PETER BRUCE | Dilly-dallying will be the death of us Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...